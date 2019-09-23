A 106-year-old building in Westmount had its rezoning application unanimously approved by councillors Monday.

The century-old building has been a pool hall, barbershop, confectionary, grocery store and post office, but 20 years ago, it was rezoned and turned into a residence.

Its new owner, Alex Archbold, transformed the building, located at 10985 127 Street, to look like a general store. He wants to move his antique business, Curiosity Inc., there, and now that councillors have approved the rezoning application, he can.

"I did renovations to it, so new roof, new walls," Archbold told CTV News Edmonton. "We've been creating some art installations inside, and really trying to replicate the look of a 106-year-old general store in the front area, so when people come and shop, they're going to see antique fixtures, antique shelving, and of course, antiques for sale."

Archbold hopes to get historic designation for the building in 2020.

"It's almost as if you took a piece of Fort Edmonton Park and plucked it out and put it right in the middle of the city where people can shop at."