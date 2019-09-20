

CTV News Edmonton





Hundreds of Edmontonians pedaled for a cause on Friday morning in the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Revolution Ride to Defeat Diabetes.

More than 50 teams of five people participated in the ride to raise money for type 1 diabetes.

Across the country, more than 12,000 people in 19 Canadian cities participated in the ride.

According to the JDRF, more than 300,000 Canadians have type 1 diabetes.

Since its inception in 1970, JDRF has raised more than $1.9 billion USD for type 1 diabetes research.