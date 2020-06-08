Advertisement
Rising water on the North Saskatchewan River
Published Monday, June 8, 2020 6:44AM MDT
The North Saskatchewan River is expected to rise more than a metre between Lodgepole and Edmonton by June 9.
EDMONTON -- A high streamflow advisory is in effect for parts of the North Saskatchewan River.
The river is expected to rise more than a metre between Lodgepole and Edmonton, with the water level peaking in the city on Tuesday.
A rainfall warning was issued for Edmonton and surrounding areas on Sunday.
Tributaries of the North Saskatchewan in the same area could also rise up to a metre.
At this point, no flooding is expected.