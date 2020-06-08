EDMONTON -- A high streamflow advisory is in effect for parts of the North Saskatchewan River.

The river is expected to rise more than a metre between Lodgepole and Edmonton, with the water level peaking in the city on Tuesday.

A rainfall warning was issued for Edmonton and surrounding areas on Sunday.

Tributaries of the North Saskatchewan in the same area could also rise up to a metre.

At this point, no flooding is expected.

High water levels on the North Saskatchewan River