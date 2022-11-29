Ritu Khullar appointed chief justice of Alberta, N.W.T., Nunavut

Ritu Khullar, seen in this undated photo, was appointed the Chief Justice of Alberta on Nov. 28, 2022. (Source: Court of Appeal of Alberta) Ritu Khullar, seen in this undated photo, was appointed the Chief Justice of Alberta on Nov. 28, 2022. (Source: Court of Appeal of Alberta)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island