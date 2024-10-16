River Cree casino hosts Indigenous business trade show and networking event

Indigenous businesses stood in the spotlight Wednesday at the River Cree Resort and Casino.

A trade show hosted by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) aimed to connect local entrepreneurs with Indigenous businesses and to promote best practices in procuring goods and services from them.

Tabatha Bull, the president and chief executive officer of CCIB, told CTV News Edmonton on Wednesday morning that the trade show provides opportunities for corporations to meet with indigenous businesses and talk shop.

"People are really excited to have an event that is focused on procurement … and the discussions are really honest, open discussions about what Indigenous businesses need from corporate Canada," Bull said.

"It's really about celebrating success – it's also about demonstrating the capacity and capability of Indigenous business across the country … just being able to provide those opportunities for connection."

"Social capital is such an important thing, and it is definitely something that is as important as financial capital."

There are 330 people attending the event and 170 certified Indigenous businesses from all across Canada.