River levels remain high on the North Saskatchewan River
Published Saturday, May 30, 2020 5:04PM MDT
High water levels on the North Saskatchewan River.
EDMONTON -- Officials are once again asking people to stay away from the banks of the North Saskatchewan River.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the water level is about a metre higher than normal, and the flow rate is double the usual rate, making it unsafe.
The same warning was issued last week, and on Sunday crews still ended up responding to five calls for river rescues.