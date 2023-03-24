Road closures for Edmonton police funeral procession announced

The Edmonton Police Service has announced the route for the regimental funeral procession on Monday.

The procession is scheduled to leave the Alberta Legislature grounds toward Rogers Place at approximately 11:45 a.m.

The route is as follows:

North on 107 Street;

Right on Jasper Avenue;

Left on 105 Street;

Right on 104 Avenue; and

Left on 102 Street

The funeral for Constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan is scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

The public can pay their respects along the route and watch the funeral at Ice District Plaza, EPS said.

There will also be a public viewing area at Sir Winston Churchill Square, with some limited seating inside City Hall for elderly people or people with limited mobility.

The procession route will be closed to drivers starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

A number of parking restrictions will also come into effect Sunday at noon:

Edmonton Police Service Headquarters, Downtown Division at 9620-103A Avenue;

Anywhere along the procession route;

109 Street from 97 Avenue to 104 Avenue;

99 Avenue from 106 Street to 109 Street;

CN Tower on 104 Avenue from 99 Street to 100 Street;

103 Street from 105 Avenue to 106 Avenue;

105 Avenue at 102 Street; and

102 Street north of 105 Avenue.

The City of Edmonton said vehicles parked in restricted areas will be towed Monday morning before the procession.

The Edmonton Transit Service is offering free transit to and from downtown for the procession and funeral. The city said commuters should expect increased ridership in the area and delays from ETS closures and detours Monday.

People biking or walking may also see delays from increased traffic downtown and road closures.

For a full list of closures, detours, parking restrictions and information on the procession route, visit the city's website here.

EPS front counters will be closed on Monday, except for the downtown location.

Emergency response will not be impacted, EPS added, but Edmontonians are asked to use the online reporting option or call the non-emergency line at 780-423-4567.