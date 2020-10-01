EDMONTON -- Three people were arrested and charged after a road rage incident in Leduc on Tuesday led to police finding a shotgun in a car.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 29 RCMP got a complaint that a man in a black BMW had pointed a gun at another driver on Highway 2 in Leduc.

Police did an extensive patrol, but couldn’t find the car.

Several hours later, officers doing a patrol found the car unoccupied. They watched the car, and saw three people getting into it. Two of those people were wanted on outstanding warrants.

Police arrested the three people and searched the car. They found multiple stolen IDs, a loaded sawed off pump action 12-guage shotgun, bear spray, and several knives.

All three of the occupants were prohibited from possessing these items under release conditions.

One person also had a small quantity of methamphetamine.

Warren Fredrick Young, 45, Kayla Marlena-Lynn Cramm, 38, and Andre Robert Vromans, 36 are facing the following charges:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Unauthorized possession of firearm

Careless use of a firearm

Possession of a restricted firearm

Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized

Cramm and Young have also been charged with two counts of failure to comply with release conditions.

Vromans has also been charged with six counts of failure to comply with release conditions, two counts of possessing a weapon contrary to order and possession of methamphetamine.

Police are still investigating the initial road rage complaint.