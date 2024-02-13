Robert Plant, Alison Krauss to headline Edmonton Folk Music Festival

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will headline the 45th Edmonton Folk Music Festival this summer, a get that is one of the "most exciting" in the event's history, according to an organizer.

As the headliner, Plant and Krauss will close the four-day festival on Aug. 11.

The duo are behind the critically acclaimed 2007 album Raising Sand, a fusion of their respective rock and bluegrass-country genres.

They collaborated again on their 2021 album Raise the Roof.

Festival producer Terry Wickham said in a news announcement Tuesday, "This is one of the most exciting bookings in the history of our festival, and a brilliant way to close on Sunday night."

The full festival lineup will be revealed on May 28 and tickets will go on sale June 1.