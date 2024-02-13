EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Robert Plant, Alison Krauss to headline Edmonton Folk Music Festival

    Alison Krauss, left, and Robert Plant are seen in this undated hand out photo. (Credit: Edmonton Folk Music Festival) Alison Krauss, left, and Robert Plant are seen in this undated hand out photo. (Credit: Edmonton Folk Music Festival)
    Share

    Robert Plant and Alison Krauss will headline the 45th Edmonton Folk Music Festival this summer, a get that is one of the "most exciting" in the event's history, according to an organizer.

    As the headliner, Plant and Krauss will close the four-day festival on Aug. 11.

    The duo are behind the critically acclaimed 2007 album Raising Sand, a fusion of their respective rock and bluegrass-country genres.

    They collaborated again on their 2021 album Raise the Roof.

    Festival producer Terry Wickham said in a news announcement Tuesday, "This is one of the most exciting bookings in the history of our festival, and a brilliant way to close on Sunday night."

    The full festival lineup will be revealed on May 28 and tickets will go on sale June 1. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WATCH

    WATCH Have a cough that won't go away? This could be why

    Amid a tough respiratory virus season, many Canadians have developed a lingering cough that they can't seem to shake. One infectious disease specialists explains what's behind the post-viral symptom.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News