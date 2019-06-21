Roxy Theatre rebuild starts Monday
An image released by the Theatre Network released an image of what the new Roxy Theatre will look like - after the province announced a $2.5M funding boost to rebuild the theatre, which was destroyed by fire in January, 2015. Supplied.
Shovels will be in the ground Monday on the new Roxy Theatre, signaling the start of a new era for the old theatre.
The structure stood at the 124th street site since 1938 but four years ago flames ripped through the Roxy destroying the building. The lot has been vacant since 2015.
Plans to rebuild the theatre proceeded thanks in part to funding from the provincial and federal governments.
The new Roxy will include two performing spaces and a rehearsal hall.
Construction is expected to take about 18 months.