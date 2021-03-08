EDMONTON -- A fire in southwest Edmonton sent one person to hospital Sunday afternoon.

Smoke was first reported at 4:40 p.m., but when firefighters arrived on scene in Royal Gardens four minutes later, they found a fire that started in a basement furnace room in one suite of a multi-unit building had spread to three adjacent units, officials said.

One person was taken to hospital. Station 24's Chief Hoekstra did not know the extent of their injuries.

He said seven units responded in total.

"In a complex like this, we send a lot of units just because of the size of the complex and we want to make sure exactly what unit was involved initially," Hoekstra explained.

Investigators were returning Monday to finish their work.