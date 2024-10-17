Rules on local political parties revealed 2 weeks before Bill 20 comes into effect
Alberta municipalities are getting their first look at new rules around local political parties and how they will be funded.
Details of the province's new Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act, or Bill 20, are being revealed Friday, two weeks before the legislation comes into effect.
The bill, which has been heavily criticized by Alberta municipal leaders, makes changes to the Municipal Government Act and the Local Authorities Election Act.
- Edmonton officially calling on province to scrap contentious bills aimed at municipalities
- Alberta Municipalities say proposed provincial bill will create chill effect
Those changes include allowing political parties on local ballots in Calgary and Edmonton and province-wide changes to expense limits, though details were not given at the time the bill was passed in May.
In the new Local Political Parties and Slates Regulation (LPPSR) released Friday, the province outlines how the new political parties will act.
Regulation include that:
- Parties cannot have any formal affiliation with a provincial or federal party, and cannot receive donations from them.
- Parties won't be allowed on school board trustee ballots.
- Parties will be required to submit a list of endorsed candidates, and the party name will be listed next to the candidate's name on ballots.
- Municipal candidates are not required to affiliate with a party.
- Contributions to parties can only be made by Alberta residents and organizations.
While campaign expenses will remain limited, there will be no limits on operational spending for local political parties and contributions can be carried forward into subsequent election cycles.
"That's the nature of a political party. It's ongoing operations," McIver said. "There has to be some ongoing operational expenses to make that possible."
Union and corporate donations will also be allowed again, ending an almost nine-year ban brought in by the Alberta NDP in 2015. Those donations will be held to the same limits as individual donors, and will need to be reported.
Since the bill was announced, municipal leaders from across Alberta have pushed back against several amendments – including corporate donations – saying the new legislation will put local governments "up for sale."
- Municipal leaders say Bill 20 set to make local politics 'unrecognizable' despite changes tabled Thursday
- Alberta municipal leaders criticize vagueness of Bill 20 amendments
"That's a ridiculous thing for them to say," Minister of Municipal Affairs Ric McIver said Thursday in an interview with CTV News Edmonton. "Just as much money gets spent now as it did before the NDP changed the rules."
"There's no reason why an individual candidate can't have a corporate backer or several of them," he said. "That's called a campaign – who can raise the most money."
McIver said the regulations aren't designed to take "big money" out of local politics, claiming it's already happening.
"We've acknowledged that money will always find its way back in there," he said. "What's most important is that it's transparent. The public can find out who's giving money to who, and we think that's a big improvement."
Albertans will not know which unions or corporations have donated to a party or candidate in the October 2025 election, as those entities will not be required to disclose donations until March 2026.
The Municipal Affairs Statutes Amendment Act comes into force at the end of the month.
McIver said the province will decide after next year's election if the political-party pilot will be expanded or terminated – though he could not say what metrics its success would be measured by.
"Between elections, we will look at what actually happened, as opposed to what you and I might expect happened, and we will use the examples of what actually happened to inform future decisions," he said.
The province will be announcing more details on the legislation at 8:30 a.m.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Chelan Skulski
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
opinion The enemy of Kamala Harris's enemy: a full-frontal assault to subdue Trump's MAGA movement
With less than three weeks before the U.S. election, Washington political analyst Eric Ham highlights a full-frontal assault on the Trump's MAGA movement by Liz Cheney and a cadre of disaffected Republicans.
If your Apple Watch alerts you to sleep apnea, here's what it means and what to do next
Already multitool smart devices, Apple Watches added another buzzworthy feature last month: an app to detect sleep apnea.
These are the top trending Halloween costumes in Canada, according to Google
According to Google search data, the top Halloween costumes trending in Canada include everything from Taylor Swift for kids to the Joker and Harley Quinn for couples.
Montrealer ordered to pay $35,000 fine for not declaring luxury watch at border
A Montreal business owner will have to pay a hefty fine after he imported a luxury watch without declaring it to customs.
Robert Pickton's handwritten book seized after his death in hopes of uncovering new evidence
A handwritten book was seized from B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton's prison cell following his death earlier this year, raising hopes of uncovering new evidence in a series of unprosecuted murders.
Next Canada Child Benefit payment is this week: What families need to know
The next payment for the Canada Child Benefit is set to land in bank accounts this Friday, according to the Canada Revenue Agency
India again rejects Canada's claims it works with gangs targeting Sikh separatists
India's foreign ministry says Canada is trying to smear New Delhi, as the country doubles down on rejecting claims its government officials have worked with criminal gangs in the extortion, coercion and murder of Canadian citizens.
Canadian former Olympic snowboarder wanted in Ontario double homicide: DOJ
A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder who is suspected of being the leader of a transnational drug trafficking group that operated in four countries is wanted for allegedly orchestrating the murder of an 'innocent' couple in Ontario in 2023, authorities say.
Ontario school board trustees under fire for $100K religious art purchase on Italy trip
Trustees with an Ontario school board are responding to criticism over a $45,000 trip to Italy, where they purchased more than $100,000 worth of religious statues.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Cause of SAIT death remains 'undetermined' following autopsy
Calgary police say despite an autopsy being conducted, it's not yet known what caused the death of a young woman at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology.
-
'My kids are really heartbroken': Calgary dad pleads with thieves who stole colourful car
A Calgary dad is pleading to have his modified 1999 Honda Civic returned after it was stolen by thieves in the community of Legacy over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
New $1.4B cancer centre opens in Calgary
After more than seven years of construction, a new cancer centre in Calgary will open to patients and researchers.
Lethbridge
-
Field of Screams transforms Spitz Stadium into something frightful for a good cause
With Halloween just around the corner, the Lethbridge Bulls staff have been hard at work getting Spitz Stadium ready for a different sort of fall classic.
-
Lethbridge post-secondary schools dealing with impact of international student cap
Lethbridge post-secondary schools are trying to navigate recent changes to the cap on international students, announced by the federal government in January.
-
‘Game-changer’: funding for new K-12 school on Piikani Nation announced
More than 600 students on the Piikani Nation will soon have a new space to learn after the federal government announced funding Thursday morning.
Saskatoon
-
5-day-old baby found safe after Amber Alert cancelled, suspect in custody
An Amber Alert issued by Waskesiu Lake RCMP for a 5-day-old baby boy has been cancelled.
-
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff unveils financial platform with critiques of city spending
Saskatoon mayoral candidate Cary Tarasoff says it's time for the city to get its finances back on track after building a reputation of overspending and mismanaging costly projects.
-
Police investigating after human remains found in Prince Albert
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating after unidentified human remains were found in the city.
Regina
-
Preserving the history of Saskatchewan small towns is this tech company's specialty
The image of a sleepy Saskatchewan small town with "not a lot going on" is a well-known anecdote. However, one Saskatchewan company is hoping to change that – and allow communities both on and off the beaten path to share their stories and advertise what they have to offer.
-
5-day-old baby found safe after Amber Alert cancelled, suspect in custody
An Amber Alert issued by Waskesiu Lake RCMP for a 5-day-old baby boy has been cancelled.
-
Sask. Party leader promises to swiftly introduce school changeroom policy if re-elected
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe announced Thursday that if re-elected his party's 'first order of business' would be to introduce a policy that would ban 'biological males' from changing with 'biological females' in school changerooms.
Vancouver
-
David Eby reacts to B.C. billionaire Chip Wilson's pre-election op-ed
B.C. NDP Leader David Eby slammed his billionaire constituent Chip Wilson – again – on the campaign trail, following the publication of an op-ed by the Lululemon founder.
-
B.C. south and central coast under flood watch as atmospheric river approaches
Forecasters have elevated their warnings about an atmospheric river system that is expected to hit coastal British Columbia on Friday, bringing potential flooding, heavy rain and high winds.
-
Real estate agent submitted 'falsified' financial information on mortgage applications, B.C. regulator finds
The agency that regulates real estate agents in B.C. has cancelled the licences of a man and his personal real estate corporation after he admitted to using an unregistered mortgage broker and submitting "falsified income and savings information" on two mortgage applications.
Vancouver Island
-
David Eby reacts to B.C. billionaire Chip Wilson's pre-election op-ed
B.C. NDP Leader David Eby slammed his billionaire constituent Chip Wilson – again – on the campaign trail, following the publication of an op-ed by the Lululemon founder.
-
B.C. south and central coast under flood watch as atmospheric river approaches
Forecasters have elevated their warnings about an atmospheric river system that is expected to hit coastal British Columbia on Friday, bringing potential flooding, heavy rain and high winds.
-
CP Railway adjusts safety measures following B.C. train crash: safety board
The Transportation Safety Board says a mistake by a Canadian Pacific Railway supervisor set off a crash between a freight train and a railway work vehicle in Cache Creek, B.C.
Toronto
-
Toronto senior caught in $27K roofing scam gets new roof from Good Samaritan company
A Toronto senior who paid $27,000 for a shoddy roofing job is relieved that more than 10 roof companies offered to help after seeing her story on CTV News Toronto.
-
Crews battle 3-alarm fire at home in Beaches
No injuries have been reported following a three-alarm fire at a home in the Beaches.
-
Man seriously injured in crash on Lake Shore Boulevard downtown
One man was transported to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash on Lake Shore Boulevard early Friday morning.
Montreal
-
Five arrested in connection with extortion targeting Montreal businesses
Montreal police arrested five suspects following two separate investigations involving crimes targeting a Verdun bar and a downtown restaurant.
-
Fight in Montreal park leaves 3 injured
Three people were injured after an attack in a park in Montreal's east end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.
-
FIQ accepts conciliator's recommendation to renew collective agreement
Nurses and other Quebec health-care workers voted 66.3 per cent in favour of a conciliator's recommendation to renew their collective agreement after several months of negotiations with the provincial government.
Atlantic
-
Three more teens charged in Fredericton homicide case
The Fredericton Police Force says three more teenagers have been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of a man in the city last month.
-
Many Canadians worse off financially than they were a year ago: study
A new study says nearly four in 10 Canadians are worse off financially than they were a year ago.
-
Homelessness is not stopping this Halifax man from running for mayor
With a crowded field of 16 candidates vying to be Halifax's next mayor, candidates have not always found it easy to stand out. But one thing sets Andrew Goodsell apart and makes him uniquely positioned to comment on a central campaign issue: he is living rough in a tent in the city's south end.
Winnipeg
-
Six bison killed in illegal hunt, Manitoba man charged: RCMP
A 52-year-old man has been charged after six bison were killed in an illegal hunt on a Manitoba farm.
-
'It's desperate times': Surge in strays and surrendered pets putting strain on animal shelters
There are 42 stray dogs in the care of the Winnipeg Animal Services – nearly double the facility’s normal capacity.
-
Winnipeg & Hallmark: A holiday movie happily ever after
Over the past several years, the Winnipeg has been the backdrop for dozens of Hallmark holiday movies and this year several more are being added to the growing list of feel-good, seasonal films that are Manitoba-shot.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 18-20
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this weekend.
-
Ottawa doctors see spike in demand for sick notes from public servants
Some doctors in Ottawa say the pile of paperwork they're doing every day has been steadily growing as more public service workers seek doctor's notes in order to receive accommodations to work from home.
-
Ottawa to enjoy double-digit high temperatures this weekend
Environment Canada's forecast calls for a stretch of above-seasonal temperatures in Ottawa and eastern Ontario through the weekend and into next week, with highs ranging from 18 C on Saturday to 23 C on Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadian former Olympic snowboarder wanted in Ontario double homicide: DOJ
A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder who is suspected of being the leader of a transnational drug trafficking group that operated in four countries is wanted for allegedly orchestrating the murder of an 'innocent' couple in Ontario in 2023, authorities say.
-
Company fined $80K after worker seriously injured at northern Ont. job site
A Quebec-based company that supplies hydro turbines and generators has been fined $80,000 after a millwright was critically injured at a job site last year in Iron Bridge, Ont.
-
Fed up police in northern Ont. arrest bored and drunk person making false 911 calls
An intoxicated person living on Highway 17 in Spragge, Ont., has been arrested for making repeated false 911 calls in a span of several hours Oct. 11.
Barrie
-
OPP bust one man after two vehicles stolen
A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing two vehicles in a 24-hour period.
-
Orillia man, 32, charged in Highway 12 crash that claimed senior's life
An Orillia man has been arrested four months after a collision on Highway 12 in Ramara Township that police say claimed the life of a senior.
-
How to recognize the warning signs of online scams
On Thursday, provincial police issued a reminder to the public about the warning signs of fraud involving online transactions and financial transfers.
Kitchener
-
Ontario school board trustees under fire for $100K religious art purchase on Italy trip
Trustees with an Ontario school board are responding to criticism over a $45,000 trip to Italy, where they purchased more than $100,000 worth of religious statues.
-
Blood found on clothing in Erick Buhr's bedroom after his grandmother's death, police testify at trial
Two police officers took the stand Thursday to describe what they found on Erick Buhr's clothing after his grandmother, Viola Erb, was attacked.
-
Canadian former Olympic snowboarder wanted in Ontario double homicide: DOJ
A Canadian former Olympic snowboarder who is suspected of being the leader of a transnational drug trafficking group that operated in four countries is wanted for allegedly orchestrating the murder of an 'innocent' couple in Ontario in 2023, authorities say.
London
-
Hutton House puts grant dollars to work, offering expanded programming for people with disabilities
A $200,000 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation made it possible for Hutton House to expand their programming for people with disabilities.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO A beautiful fall weekend is headed your way, here's your forecast
This weekend is looking to be one for the books, “Soak up the beautiful conditions – lots of sunshine, a beautiful start to your Friday.”
-
Extensive damages caused in West Lorne residential fire
West Elgin fire crews say flames were pushing through the roof when they arrived on Graham Road just after 2:00 p.m.
Windsor
-
'Scary': shooting under investigation in east Riverside
Windsor police are investigating shots fired in a quiet east Riverside neighbourhood.
-
Momentary lapse in focus or undue care and attention? Closing arguments complete in Chatham trial
Closing arguments are complete in a careless driving trial in Chatham.
-
Revived Canadian wrestling promotion ready to relaunch in Windsor this weekend
The revival and relaunch of Maple Leaf Wrestling, under the new name, Maple Leaf Pro (MLP) Wrestling, is set to take shape this weekend at St. Clair College in Windsor.