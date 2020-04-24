EDMONTON -- Alberta’s health ministry says it is rolling back changes to how rural doctors are paid.

Minister Tyler Shandro said the province will inject more money into a rural-remote northern program that provides top-up payments to doctors in rural and remote communities.

The program used to pay a flat amount plus a variable premium on fees doctors bill patients, but the$60,000 cap on the variable will now be lifted immediately, Shandro said.

He said the changes will make it “the most generous program of its kind” in Canada.

For example, he said, an average doctor billing $433,000 annually in Fort McMurray can claim an additional $26,500. Under the new changes, the total payable amount would be increased to $86,500.

Rural doctors will also be exempt from overhead billing for good, while urban doctors will be exempt for the time being.

Changes to doctor pay went into effect April 1 that many rural doctors said would force them to choose between their own clinics and community hospitals.

In March, seven family physicans in Stettler handed in their resignations for emergency room practicing privileges at the local hospital and care centre.

Then in April, 10 doctors in Lac La Biche gave notice they would not provide ER or obstetrics services at the local hospital after July 10.

The doctors said the payment structure for hospitals did not justify them taking time away from their clinics.

The Alberta Medical Association has been voicing concerns about the new funding framework for months and launched a legal challenge in March.

More to come...