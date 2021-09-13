Ryan Reynolds, Dan Levy, Glennon Doyle send messages of support for Edmonton woman with terminal cancer
A massive show of love and support on social media for an Edmonton woman with end-stage cancer has led to a few of her favourite Canadian celebrities sending her messages of their own.
In 2015, Julie Rohr was diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma, a rare type of cancer that grows in smooth muscles. Last week, Rohr announced that she was moving to hospice care.
For weeks, Twitter users have been sending their messages to Rohr.
On Monday, Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy joined the chorus when he posted a video for Rohr.
"On behalf of the cast and crew of Schitt's Creek, we are so glad that you loved our show," Levy said in the video. "We're so glad that it has brought you joy, and we are all, each and every one of us, sending you so much love right now."
Fellow Schitt's Creek star and Canadian-British film actress Karen Robinson also sent a video sending well wishes.
Two hours later, Ryan Reynolds, who starred in movies like Deadpool and more recently Free Guy, followed up Levy's message with a video of his own.
"I just wanted to send you this little video and let you know that I'm thinking about you," said Reynolds. "One of the things that struck me about your story is that you are beloved by so many people. Enough people that that message got all the way to me out here in Boston."
"I wanted to send you lots of love," Reynolds added. "Stay strong. I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days."
Then, Rick Mercer added his own touch with a video for Rohr.
"You're clearly a very courageous individual who has a lot of friends who love you very much," said Mercer. "They love you so much that the turned the entire Twitterverse upside down."
Not long after Levy's video was posted, a video was posted of Rohr reacting to his well-wishes.
"Oh my gosh," said Rohr. "That's so beautiful. Thank you for making that happen."
