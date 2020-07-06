EDMONTON -- The family of an Alberta toddler who needs an expensive medication is getting some help from Canadian-born celebrity Ryan Reynolds.

Kaysen Martin, who is 23-months-old, needs a $2.8 million gene-therapy drug called Zolgensma for his Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 that affects the muscles used for lung support, swallowing, crawling, walking and head control.

His family is pleading for Alberta Health to cover the drug, but time is running out, because it can only be administered before a child turns two.

A GoFundMe page to raise the money for the drug has already raised more than $80,000, including a $5,000 donation from Reynolds.

Reynolds, who was born in Vancouver, has made many charitable donations in 2020. He and his wife Blake Lively donated to food banks across Canada, including a $5,000 to the Edmonton Food Bank in April.