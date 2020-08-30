EDMONTON -- Catholic leaders watched as part of a 107-year-old church burned in central Edmonton Sunday.

Firefighters arrived at the Sacred Heart Church Of The First Peoples on 96 Street and 108 Avenue around 2:15 p.m., to find flames on the back corner and roof of the building.

“At 2:15 I just came running out..I was surprised to see the huge fire and smoke,” Pastor Susai Jesu said.

Jesu was eating his lunch next door when the blaze broke out. He let firefighters in the front of the church, and said it appears the storage room was on fire.

“Very, very hard (to watch). I’m just taking the name of Jesus every minute. That’s all I can do at this time. Help us put out this fire,” Jesu said as the fire still burned.

Jesu didn’t know how the fire started, and said the building was vacant at the time.

The church was built in 1913, and served as a gathering place for mass and community outreach, officials said.

“For decades this has been the Catholic gathering place for Indigenous peoples. This has been designated especially for them,” Richard Smith, Archbishop of Edmonton said at the scene. “Their hearts will be crushed. This is a sad, dark day for all of us. But certainly for the parishioners.”

Smith immediately said the church would be rebuilt.

Firefighters were still working on the fire at 4:30 p.m.