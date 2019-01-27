The University of Alberta is working to beef up security at HUB Mall.

The response comes after an outcry from students last December over what they felt was a lack of security along with a glaring report that pointed to a disproportionate level of crime in the mall.

The HUB Community Association says up to $1.2 million dollars has been set aside for improvements to the campus building.

The association has a long list of things it says could be improved, especially an increase in security staff and a requirement for students to show their I-D’s to enter after hours.

“A lot of it had to do with trespassing of not-affiliated persons--so homeless people or religious solicitation came up this year,” said Jared Larsen, President of the HUB Community Association. ”But there was also high levels of theft and robbery, and a case of sexual assault."

A number of focus groups are being planned by the association for next month to hear the concerns and suggestions by students.

The project is expected to be completed by August.