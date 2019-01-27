

Laine Mitchell, CTV Edmonton





The University of Alberta is working to beef up security at HUB Mall.

The response comes after an outcry from students last December over what they felt was a lack of security along with a glaring report that pointed to a disproportionate level of crime in the mall.

The HUB Community Association says up to $1.2 million dollars has been set aside for improvements to the campus building.

The association has a long list of things it says could be improved, especially an increase in security staff and a requirement for students to show their I-D’s to enter after hours.

“A lot of it had to do with trespassing of not-affiliated persons--so homeless people or religious solicitation came up this year,” said Jared Larsen, President of the HUB Community Association. ”But there was also high levels of theft and robbery, and a case of sexual assault."

A number of focus groups are being planned by the association for next month to hear the concerns and suggestions by students.

The project is expected to be completed by August.