Salvation Army to pull bell ringers at kettle locations in response to COVID-19
EDMONTON -- The Salvation Army is pulling its volunteers from all of its Christmas kettle locations across Alberta due to the ongoing health pandemic.
The kettles will remain in permitted locations around the province and will be equipped with an electronic donation system as well as signage encouraging Albertans to donate online, by phone or by text message.
Major Al Hoeft, the divisional secretary for public relations at the Salvation Army, provided a statement on the decision.
“Since the beginning of our campaign this year, the safety of our volunteers and donors has always been our first priority,” Hoeft said, adding, “In response to the increasing cases and the recent safety protections by the province and the AHS, we will no longer have volunteers ringing the bells at our kettles in Alberta.”
The final day for the bell ringers is Saturday.
People wishing to support the Salvation Army still have several options to donate:
- Tiptap touchless donation at the unmanned kettles (where permitted), $5 per tap and a maximum of ten taps
- By phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY
- Online at FillTheKettle.com
- By mail to The Salvation Army, 200-5615 101 Avenue, Edmonton, AB, T6A 3Z7
- By text:
- o Edmonton - Text HOPEYEG to 30333
- o Red Deer - Text HOPEYQF to 30333
- o Calgary - Text HOPEYYC to 30333
- o Fort McMurray - Text HOPEYMM to 30333
- o Grande Prairie - Text HOPEGP to 30333
- o All other areas of Alberta - Text GIVEHOPE to 41010