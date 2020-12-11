EDMONTON -- The Salvation Army is pulling its volunteers from all of its Christmas kettle locations across Alberta due to the ongoing health pandemic.

The kettles will remain in permitted locations around the province and will be equipped with an electronic donation system as well as signage encouraging Albertans to donate online, by phone or by text message.

Major Al Hoeft, the divisional secretary for public relations at the Salvation Army, provided a statement on the decision.

“Since the beginning of our campaign this year, the safety of our volunteers and donors has always been our first priority,” Hoeft said, adding, “In response to the increasing cases and the recent safety protections by the province and the AHS, we will no longer have volunteers ringing the bells at our kettles in Alberta.”

The final day for the bell ringers is Saturday.

People wishing to support the Salvation Army still have several options to donate: