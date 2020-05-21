EDMONTON -- The Alberta Sign Association has launched an online fundraising campaign to save the Western Cycle neon sign.

The group wants to move the sign, which still sits on the old Western Cycle location on 124 Street, to the Edmonton Neon Museum downtown.

The ASA is hoping to raise $7,500 to refurbish the internal components of the sign, redo the paint, and create a new frame to meet weight and structural requirements.

You can donate to the campaign to save the sign online.

The Edmonton Neon Museum receives funding from the City of Edmonton to maintain current signs, as well as donated electric power from TELUS and The Mercer.