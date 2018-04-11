Police in Sylvan Lake are investigating a crash involving a school bus and pick-up truck Wednesday.

The collision happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Highway 11A at Range Road 10.

The eight children on the bus, between the ages of five and 11, and the school bus driver did not suffer any injuries, according to the RCMP.

“Thankfully all those children are uninjured. Parents have been notified and the school district has taken the children back to school for the day,” Staff Sgt. Andrew Shepherd said. “The school bus driver is shook up. Obviously with the Humboldt tragedy, everybody is on edge more than they would be, but she did a good job and she’s in good shape.”

BREAKING: A two vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a school bus near Sylvan Lake. David Thompson Hwy (11a) shut down in both directions at Range Road 11. No word on injuries, the cause. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/zEcT0Zopuo — Tyson Fedor (@CTV_TysonFedor) April 11, 2018

Police said the truck driver was trapped and needed to be extricated, and is “suffering from undetermined injuries.” The man was transported to Red Deer Regional Hospital by ground ambulance.

Staff Sgt. Shepherd said officers are trying to determine whether the pick-up truck was stolen.

“We were originally called by a member of the public stating there’s a vehicle on his property that he’d asked to leave and then moments later, we got a call by the public about this crash,” he explained.

An RCMP collision analyst is investigating to determine the cause.

The school bus is with the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools, which cancelled two school bus routes Wednesday morning because of “poor visibility."

But police said road conditions aren’t believed to have played a factor.

Traffic on Highway 11A is closed in both directions from the traffic circle at Highway 11A, Highway 20 and Range Road 10 while investigators are on scene.

The highway is expected to re-open later Wednesday afternoon.

With files from Tyson Fedor