A driver who police say crashed a school bus into a St. Albert family’s backyard pool has been charged.

Edmonton resident Margaret Knight, 69, is charged with careless driving and failing to wear a seatbelt in the crash.

On July 29, the bus she was driving left McKenney Avenue, crashed through a fence and into the pool.

“Upon reviewing the evidence provided by witnesses, the school bus mechanical report and the school bus video footage, St. Albert RCMP issued two provincial traffic tickets to the driver, and sole occupant, of the school bus,” RCMP said in a news release.

At the tme, friends of the family told CTV News Edmonton that young kids would have normally been playing in the pool when it happened, but were fortunately at a skateboard park instead.

“My kids come swimming here every day,” neighbour Sam Akplu said. “Sometimes twice a day.”

Akplu said he was also building a deck at the time but broke for lunch just minutes before the bus crash.

Knight was injured and taken to hospital for treatment. She was released that night.

The pool, which became contaminated with oil and developed a leak, is slated for a replacement.

Police say Knight can pay the fines at any court house or take the matter to trial. No trial had been set as of Thursday morning.