EDMONTON -- Ward 6 Coun. Scott McKeen has confirmed that he won’t run for a third term in the upcoming election this October.

He wrote a blog post confirming the news.

"I will not be running again in the 2021 civic election. There. Got that out of the way. Can’t accuse me of burying the lede. It’s not an easy decision, this. I’ve given it a proper think over the past couple of years. I will miss it dearly. It’s been the privilege of my life to sit on city council."

McKeen first ran for council in 2013. Born and raised in Edmonton, he spent 24 years as a journalist at the Edmonton Journal.

In his two terms as a councillor, McKeen lists mental health and urban isolation initiatives among his accomplishments, as well as campaigning to uplift live music in Edmonton.

The municipal election will be held on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.