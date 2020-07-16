EDMONTON -- The search for a woman who has been missing from Drayton Valley, Alta., for a month has been extended to British Columbia.

Ashley Collins, also known as Ashley Fricke, went missing on June 16 in the middle of the night and no one has seen her or heard from her since, RCMP said.

Collins, 34, is 5'4", 160 pounds, and has medium-length brunette hair, brown eyes, a tattoo on her left forearm of a child's drawing, an unknown tattoo on her right arm, a nose diamond ring and a right eyebrow ring.

Collins has ties to Kelowna, B.C., and could be in the area, RCMP said.

Her sister Michelle has a message for her in an RCMP statement: "Ash if you are seeing, please come home baby sister, you don't have to stay away, we love you, and we need to know you are okay. Ash, please come home, everything will be okay if you just come home."

Anyone with information about Collins' whereabouts is asked to call RCMP at 780-542-4456.