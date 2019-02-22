Alberta’s Education Minister is making the move to ban the use of seclusion rooms in schools through a Ministerial Order.

David Eggen confirmed the decision to members of a working group Friday morning. The group was created to work with the education ministry to find solutions to seclusion rooms.

“I appreciate all the feedback you have provided on this work and acknowledge the concerns that have been expressed by some group members and stakeholders,” Eggen said in the email.

“As I have stated, I am deeply concerned by some of the things that parents and students are sharing about their family’s experiences with seclusion rooms. We can and must do better for our kids.”

The issue with seclusion, or “timeout” rooms was first brought to light in September 2018 when the parents of an autistic boy filed a $275,000 lawsuit against the province.

It claims the boy was locked in a seclusion room, naked and alone, at his Sherwood Park school in 2015.

Since then parents and advocates of children with disabilities have been calling for a ban.

The Education Minister says seclusion rooms must be decommissioned by the 2019-2020 school year.

“I will also ensure mechanisms are in place that hold school authorities accountable to government for decommissioning seclusion rooms,” he said in the email.

Further details about the Ministerial Order and accountability measures are expected to be released in the near future.