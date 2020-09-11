A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at a daycare attached to a St. Albert school.

Heather Soetaert, the director of SIGIS Child Care sent out a letter to families at the Leo Nickerson location on Friday.

The letter says a second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed within the daycare. According to Soetaert’s letter, the second case means the province has now classified this as an outbreak.

Soetaert said the daycare is being permitted to reopen on Monday.

Parents were notified about the first case at the daycare on Sept. 6.