The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has issued a second-degree murder warrant for the man that violently assaulted a Good Samaritan at the Southgate Centre on Tuesday morning.

Province-wide warrants were issued for 23-year-old Jordan Martin Cushnie, who is known to police, for second-degree murder, robbery, mischief under $5,000, and possession of break and enter tools, EPS said.

Police describe Cushnie as five-foot-nine and 135 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes. EPS believe he is armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

Southwest division officers responded to Southgate Centre at approximately 10:25 a.m. after Cushnie allegedly attempted to steal from a mall kiosk and severely beat a 61-year-old man – identified as Iain Armstrong on social media – after he stepped in.

The victim, who was one of the founders of Bunches Flower Co. and delivered flowers to the store in the mall, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Armstrong’s wife, Sharon, announced on a Facebook page called “Pray for Iain Armstrong” on Friday afternoon that her husband had died.

We want to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Iain Armstrong, a store owner and tenant at Southgate Centre for the past 26 years. May his courage and bravery never be forgotten, and may he be remembered as a dedicated member of the Southgate community. — Southgate Centre (@southgatecentre) April 21, 2018

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Cushnie fled Southgate Centre on foot and police are asking for the public's assistance to find him.

Anyone with information about Cushnie’s whereabouts is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.