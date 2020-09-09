EDMONTON -- Police have arrested and charged a second man in the death of 15-year-old boy in northwest Edmonton.

Bradley Clifford Leland, also known as Bradley Durocher, was arrested on Sept. 8 and has been charged with second-degree murder.

The 15-year-old boy was found suffering from life-threatening injuries on Sept. 2 in a parking lot of north Edmonton’s Rosslyn hotel, at 136 Avenue and 97 Street.

He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Bradley Michael Edward Almas, 21, was arrested and charged the same day. Police issued an arrest warrant for Leland, 23, on Sept. 4.

Downtown Division patrol members spotted Leland in a stolen vehicle and worked with Air 1 and police dogs to catch him on Sept. 8.

Police are still looking for a male who was with the victim on Sept. 2 and is believed to have fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the witness is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477