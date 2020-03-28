EDMONTON -- The provincial government is pushing out an eight-module program for free to Albertans in light of COVID-19, as many people undergo self-isolation and physical distancing.

The Alberta Hunter Education Instructors’ Association has opted to make its Alberta Fishing Education Program available online—free of charge.

“Given the current set of circumstances everyone is dealing with, we feel now is the perfect time to release the Alberta Fishing Education Program for free,” said Robert Gruszecki of the Alberta Hunter Education Instructors’ Association in a written release.

It’s the only program of its kind offered in North America, providing essential education about fishing in the province.

The program is normally offered at $40.

The course modules include information on fishing equipment, techniques and preparing and cooking your catches.