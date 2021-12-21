Semi rollover on QEII sends driver to hospital
A semi driver was seriously hurt when their semi rolled on Highway 2 south of Red Deer on Monday.
The truck rolled in the southbound lane south of Highway 42 in the late afternoon.
At 5:30 p.m., RCMP notified the public that the southbound lanes in the area were impassable and traffic was being diverted at Highway 42.
No other details were provided.
