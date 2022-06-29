Semi-trailer truck gets stuck on High Level Bridge
A semi-trailer crashed into the High Level Bridge Wednesday morning and got stuck.
The vehicle got stuck under the streetcar portion on the north end of the bridge, near Constable Ezio Faraone Park.
Police responded to the crash.
It's unclear if the semi was still there Wednesday afternoon, or if the bridge was damaged.
2 officers undergo surgery, third in hospital after deadly Saanich bank shooting
R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case
Where do the inquiries into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and use of Emergencies Act stand?
Five months ago, the first 'Freedom Convoy' trucks rolled into Ottawa. After the federal government took the unprecedented step of invoking the Emergencies Act to end the protests, a series of inquiries and probes have been initiated. With the nation's capital bracing for more protests over the Canada Day weekend, CTVNews.ca takes a look at where the main commissions and studies stand.
Mother forced to spend night sleeping on Toronto Pearson floor because of Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids in a nightmare weekend of travel.
Virginia man dies by suicide after toddler left in hot car dies
A toddler accidentally left in a vehicle for hours died Tuesday and police said his father was found dead in an apparent suicide at their Virginia home, police said.
Canada to lead upgraded NATO combat force in Latvia
Canada has signed an agreement to upgrade the NATO battlegroup it leads in Latvia to a brigade, a move that signals its commitment to the military alliance while continuing to resist calls to boost defence spending.
Canada's transportation minister slams 'unacceptable' baggage chaos at Toronto Pearson
Canada's transport minister is speaking out about the 'unacceptable issues' that continue to result in significant delays. He says the federal government has done everything in its control to fix the issue.
Ontario researchers say they've found what causes long-COVID symptoms
Through the use of MRI technology and spearheaded by researchers at Western University, the cause of long COVID symptoms have been identified for the first time.
Canadian governments OK settlement with Purdue Pharma over opioid addictions
A proposed $150-million settlement with Purdue Pharma Canada covering all provinces and territories has been reached for the recovery of health-care costs related to the sale and marketing of opioid-based pain medication.
Calgary teen charged in alleged murder-for-hire attempt
The Calgary Police Service confirms a 16-year-old has been charged following an investigation into reports the teen had tried to hire someone to commit a murder for them.
Natural gas rebates in Alberta to kick in Oct. 1
The Alberta government is finally providing more information on the natural gas rebates promised in the provincial budget.
139 charges laid in $300M fentanyl 'superlab' bust outside Calgary
The ongoing investigation into the dismantling of a fentanyl "superlab" in southern Alberta in the summer of 2021 has led to a total of 139 charges being laid against residents of Edmonton and Okotoks.
2 arrested following heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Saskatoon police say an investigation is ongoing, amidst a large police presence on Avenue J South between 21st and 22nd Street West.
Sask. RCMP: Woman killed in crash near Rosetown
A woman is dead following a crash east of Rosetown.
Vaccine development centre opens in Saskatoon
The University of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) Vaccine Development Centre is complete.
Mandatory sprinkler systems in new residential builds, Regina road upgrades on city council agenda
Mandatory fire sprinkler systems in new residential builds and the Arcola Avenue corridor study are some of the items on Regina City Council’s agenda for its Wednesday afternoon meeting.
Death investigation underway after body found on Rae Street: Regina police
A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found on the 1200 block of Rae Street early Wednesday morning, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a release.
Man not hurt after being robbed of his groceries: Regina police
A 36-year-old man was not hurt after he was approached by a man with a knife and robbed of his groceries south of downtown on Monday, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a release.
Memorial service held for RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, killed in N.S. mass shooting
An RCMP officer who was among 22 people killed in the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting was remembered today during a regimental service in Halifax that recalled her brave actions.
Woman charged with impaired driving after truck crashes into Sydney building
A woman has been charged with impaired driving after she allegedly crashed a vehicle into a building in Sydney, N.S., and left the scene.
INVESTIGATION | OPP officer contributed to Toronto's notorious tow truck industry, court hears
A decorated OPP officer became part of the problem of the GTA’s troubled tow truck industry when he played favourites and sent more than half a million dollars in tows to a tow truck company also featured in a reality TV show, according to a Superior Court justice.
Toronto getting $12.3 million from Ottawa to combat roots of gun violence
Toronto will be getting a $12 million boost to help community groups on the ground tackle the root causes of gun violence in the city.
Ahead of summer festivals, Quebec health officials warn of rising COVID-19 numbers
Ahead of the hustle and bustle of festival season in Montreal, Quebec health officials are asking people to stay vigilant amid rising COVID-19 numbers.
Montreal woman arrested with sloth, crocodile parts sentenced in U.S. for wildlife trafficking
A 27-year-old Montreal woman has been sentenced in New York State following her conviction of 'trafficking in protected wildlife,' according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Second man arrested in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui
Montreal police (SPVM) have arrested a second person they say was actively involved in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Meriem Boundaoui a year and a half ago.
Police identify woman, teen killed at Ottawa home
Anne-Marie Ready, 50, and Jasmine Ready, 15, died from stab wounds following an incident at a home on Anoka Street Monday night, police said Wednesday afternoon.
Ottawa broadcaster, entrepreneur Mark Sutcliffe running for mayor
Longtime Ottawa entrepreneur, broadcaster and author Mark Sutcliffe is running to become the next mayor of Ottawa.
Ottawa ice cream shop closing on Canada Day over oppression of Indigenous peoples
"We choose not to celebrate the ongoing colonization, oppression and genocide of Indigenous peoples of this land," Moo Shu Ice Cream said in a social media post.
Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries in Kitchener crash
Two people have been transported to hospital after a crash on Ira Needles Boulevard in Kitchener.
Family of Black 4-year-old removed from school by police sues Waterloo Catholic board
The family of a Black four-year-old who was removed from school by police has filed a lawsuit against the Waterloo Catholic District School Board seeking $1 million in damages for what they says is the board's discrimination and negligence.
27-year-old identified as Hensall crash victim
Rodgerville Road near Hensall, Ont. is closed after a fatal crash.
Hwy. 17 closed in Sturgeon Falls following collision
A motor vehicle collision has closed Hwy. 17 in Sturgeon Falls, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.
Ontario gas prices set to drop, but it may be short-lived
Ontario drivers should get a break at the pumps this weekend as the provincial government slashes its portion of the gas tax.
Suspect charge with assault with a weapon, Sault police say
A 31-year-old suspect has been charged with assault with a weapon following an incident shortly after 10:00am on June 28 in Sault Ste. Marie.
Dog shot, investigators searching for two people: Winnipeg police
Police are looking for two suspects after investigators say a person's dog was shot Tuesday.
More than half of flights at some Canadian airports getting cancelled, delayed: data
Recent data shows more than half of all flights in and out of some of Canada's major airports are being cancelled or delayed, as frustrations for travellers mount due in part to increased summer travel and not enough airport staff.
Conditions report outlines Manitoba’s flood risk, forecast for summer months
Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre has issued its 2022 Summer Conditions Report, calling for a higher than normal risk of flooding on most major lakes and near-seasonal temperatures.
Investigators still on scene after deadly bank robbery on Vancouver Island
Saanich police set up a command centre Wednesday morning at the scene of Tuesday’s deadly shootout following a bank robbery.
Fatal crash between semi-truck, cyclist in downtown Vancouver
Police are investigating a fatal crash between a semi-truck and a cyclist in downtown Vancouver.
New flood watch, high stream advisories, evacuation alerts as rains swell B.C. rivers
Recent heavy rains across British Columbia's central and southern Interior are swelling river levels in many areas, prompting a renewed flood watch and more high streamflow advisories.
LIVE @ 3:30 PDT | 2 officers undergo surgery, third in hospital after deadly Saanich bank shooting
Police in Saanich, B.C., kept an area near a bank evacuated overnight as they continue to investigate a possible explosive device linked to a deadly gunfight with two suspected bank robbers.
Rare lightning storm over Vancouver Island captured by photographers
Two northern Vancouver Island photographers captured some stunning images of a passing lightning storm this week.
RCMP clearing new logging protest encampment near Fairy Creek, B.C.
Police say they have started to clear a protest camp on Vancouver Island that's blocking access to a forestry operation in the Fairy Creek Watershed area Wednesday.