EDMONTON -- Alberta RCMP are continuing to investigate the circumstances of an incident where a man was shot to death at a Red Deer Walmart Friday night.

A 69-year-old man was shot at the entrance to the Walmart Superstore in the city's south end at around 6:45 p.m. Friday. He was rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest but later died.

Police spent the night looking for at least two suspects, and local authorities indicated there may be two suspect vehicles involved.

Shoppers at the store were told to leave the scene immediately and many were forced to leave their vehicles behind. RCMP say they will be allowed to return to retrieve their vehicles.

The South Red Deer Walmart has also resumed normal operating hours for Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing, and there is no word yet on any suspect(s) being apprehended.