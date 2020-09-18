EDMONTON -- The man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a gas station owner in 2017 will be back in court Friday.

Mitchell Robert Sydlowski was initially charged with second-degree murder but pled guilty to the lesser offence and leaving the scene of an accident on Aug. 14.

Ki Yun Jo, 54, was killed outside his Fas Gas station in Thorsby in October 2017.

In an agreed statement of facts presented in August, court heard that Sydlowski sped off in a stolen cube van without paying for nearly $200 in gas. Jo went outside to confront him and grabbed on to the side mirror when Sydlowski drove away. The vehicle swerved and Jo was struck and killed.

Shortly after Jo's death, the Alberta government moved to bring in legislation requiring drivers to prepay before filling up at gas stations.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.