'Serious' crash on 97 Street causes rush hour traffic delays: Edmonton police
Published Monday, March 9, 2020 4:20PM MDT Last Updated Monday, March 9, 2020 5:11PM MDT
Crash on 97 Street on March 9, 2020. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Edmonton police are on scene at 97 Street and 137 Avenue at a multi-vehicle crash that happened around 4 p.m.
Police say the crash is serious. Northbound and southbound traffic is impacted.
Drivers are being asked to use other routes.
This is a developing story; more information will be posted as it becomes available.