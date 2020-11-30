EDMONTON -- A 48-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly stole a number of purses in west Edmonton and spent thousands of dollars with the credit cards inside.

On Friday, the Edmonton Police Service said they were looking for a person connected to a string of stolen purses at Stony Plain Road businesses dating back to January.

Police said the alleged thief would wait until the shopper was distracted, take their purse, and use the credit cards to pay at nearby businesses.

After as many as 20 purses were stolen, the thief had reportedly spent nearly $6,000, EPS said.

Later on Friday, police arrested Lisa Sanregret in the area of 149 Street and 95 Avenue and charged her with nine counts of using stolen debit or credit cards, seven counts of theft under $5,000, possession of a stolen credit card and three counts of fraud under $5,000.