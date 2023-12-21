EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Sexual assault charge against former Coventry Homes director stayed

    Robin Nasserdeen, co-owner of Coventry Homes, has been charged with sexual assault and named in five civil claims from former employees. (Source: Facebook) Robin Nasserdeen, co-owner of Coventry Homes, has been charged with sexual assault and named in five civil claims from former employees. (Source: Facebook)

    A sexual assault charge against a former homebuilder executive was stayed this week.

    Robin Nasserdeen, a former sales director and shareholder at Coventry Homes, was charged with sexual assault after a former employee claimed he raped her.

    The trial was to start in February 2024 but the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service decided to put a stop to proceedings.

    In a statement to CTV News Edmonton on Thursday, ACPS said it "does not continue a prosecution unless the evidence meets the standard of prosecution."

    "In this case, the Crown prosecutor’s ongoing assessment of the file determined there was no longer a reasonable likelihood of conviction and as such, the matter was stayed on December 18," ACPS wrote.

    When a charge is stayed, prosecutors have a year to reactivate it or it disappears.

    Earlier this year, five women, including the former employee who claimed Nasserdeen raped her, sued Coventry Homes and Nasserdeen for $6.2 million in total. The civil suit includes allegations of sexual assault and an unsafe work environment at the company.

