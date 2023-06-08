Coventry Homes ‘severs' ties with co-owner facing sexual assault charge; 5 women sue company

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How the lack of gravity in space impacts astronauts’ brain

What happens to the brain when you take gravity away? According to a new study looking at astronauts both before and after space travel, that experience causes physical changes that researchers believe requires at least three years between longer missions to recover from.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island