Coventry Homes ‘severs' ties with co-owner facing sexual assault charge; 5 women sue company
Warning: This story contains allegations of sexual assault and sexual harrassment.
Five women are suing homebuilder Coventry Homes, after a now-former official at the company was charged with sexual assault.
The damages being sought total $6.2 million.
All five women used to work for Coventry; now they claim one of the company’s shareholders and former sales director, Robin Nasserdeen, ended up affecting their well-being and employment.
The civil claims all relate to what they say happened at the company in the months after Nasserdeen was charged with sexually assaulting a co-worker.
Jessica McNabb says Nasserdeen raped her after she went to a business dinner with him in 2021.
"The day it happened and the moment, this is the moment, do I wash my clothes? You hear about the Me Too Movement but it doesn’t mean anything to you in that moment," she told CTV News Edmonton.
The criminal trial begins next year, but McNabb has launched a civil suit against Coventry Homes claiming a close-knit ownership group allowed him to return to the workplace in the months that followed, causing her mental health to deteriorate.
"That’s when I was extremely depressed, shamed. But that shame does not lie with me. I speak out today to speak for other survivors, for everybody else who decided to say something," McNabb said.
Not all of the women now included in the $6.2-million civil suit knew each other during their time at Coventry, but McNabb and Caitlin Garrioch had a friendship at work.
"I was quiet for years and years and years. And then I was told by my friend that she was raped by the very same man that sexually harassed me for years and coerced me into having sex with him by threat of termination," Garrioch said.
Robin Nasserdeen, co-owner of Coventry Homes, has been charged with sexual assault and named in five civil claims from former employees. (Source: Facebook)
Her claim states Coventry Homes knew about Nasserdeen’s alleged conduct with her, and that management failed to provide a safe and healthy work environment for her.
"They had plenty of opportunity to do the right thing," Garrioch said.
Kaitlyn Ross was a sales manager at Coventry Homes and says she voiced concerns about Nasserdeen continuing to be in the office after he was arrested and charged.
"Fortunately, they did remove him, at that time, for about five months," she said.
"[But] when I went on vacation in September, they brought him back. And shortly after that, I was terminated."
Ross' civil filing says she was told she was let go for insubordination. Her claim is that it was a reprisal for bringing forward her concerns.
Anne Guenther's claim is that she was wrongfully terminated after raising her concerns.
"I don’t think that I should have had to leave the workforce, the place that I worked, because I was scared of someone. I expected something to be done," Guenther said.
Tessa Thomson claims that last year, she was reprimanded at a group meeting by a senior company manager for raising how Nasserdeen's return impacted her and others.
A day later, she was suspended without pay. Her claim states that a doctor then found her unfit to work for one month, leading to harassment from Coventry Homes.
"They were trying to challenge my medical leave. And after speaking with my lawyer, that was enough for constructive dismissal. So here I am," Thomson said.
The office of Coventry Homes in west Edmonton. (CTV News Edmonton)
Last week, Coventry Homes responded to the civil claims put forward by the former employees.
“Allegations against Robin Nasserdeen have made it unworkable for Mr. Nasserdeen to continue to be with Coventry Homes. While legal proceedings are underway, he will be stepping away from the company," said part of a statement from president and CEO Henri Rodier.
Thursday afternoon, a new statement from Rodier said the company has "taken action to sever our relationship with Mr. Nasserdeen."
"We take these allegations very seriously and are working closely with our staff to ensure that they continue to feel safe and free to express any concerns they may have," Rodier wrote.
Coventry Homes has relationships in the community as well, including a partnership with the Edmonton Oilers.
"We are closely monitoring the situation to determine our next steps as an organization," said a statement from Tim Shipton, executive vice president of OEG Sports & Entertainment.
Coventry was voted 2022 home builder of the year by the Edmonton chapter of the Canadian Home Builders Association.
"We are aware of the allegations made against Coventry Homes and a member of their executive team and take this situation very seriously," CEO Laura Bruno wrote in a statement.
"We are currently forming an ethics committee who will monitor the situation and investigate the matter. The results will inform our next steps.”
Nasserdeen, the man facing criminal charges, and named as one of the owners of Coventry Homes in the civil suit, issued a statement through his lawyer.
"What I can tell you at this time is that I am innocent - I completely deny ever sexually assaulting or harassing anyone, and I look forward to telling my side of the story and vindicating myself at the appropriate time before the public in a court of law," Nasserdeen wrote.
Nasserdeen’s sexual assault trial is set to begin in February.
The allegations in the statements of claim have not been tested or proven in a court of law.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
Donald Trump said Thursday that he has been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, igniting a federal prosecution that is arguably the most perilous of multiple legal threats against the former U.S. president as he seeks to reclaim the White House.
Freeland's budget bill passes House after Poilievre pledges to block it
The federal budget implementation bill passed the House of Commons on Thursday, after days of Conservative attempts to block it.
Supreme Court of Canada won't hear unvaccinated woman's case for organ donation
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of an Alberta woman who was unwilling to be vaccinated in order to get a life-saving organ transplant.
Special rapporteur David Johnston cuts ties with crisis management firm Navigator
Canada's special rapporteur on foreign interference has ended ties with crisis communications firm Navigator, his office confirmed on Thursday.
How the lack of gravity in space impacts astronauts’ brain
What happens to the brain when you take gravity away? According to a new study looking at astronauts both before and after space travel, that experience causes physical changes that researchers believe requires at least three years between longer missions to recover from.
Are more interest rate hikes on the way? Here's what experts say
In the wake of the Bank of Canada’s unexpected rate hike, economists are pointing to further tightening in the near term.
'Tremendous amount we could be doing': Expert shares tips for preventing, adapting to wildfires
As wildfires rage across Canada in what’s being called an unprecedented season, one expert says there’s more that individuals and communities can do to adapt and prevent forest fires from causing widespread devastation.
10-year-old girl survives more than 24 hours alone in the rugged Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family
Rescuers in Washington state are praising the resourcefulness of a 10-year-old girl who survived on her own for more than 24 hours in the rugged terrain of the Cascade mountains after getting lost while out with her family.
Wildfire battles continue as heat, air quality alerts affect most of Canada
Air pollution from wildfires remained well above healthy levels across much of southern and northern Ontario and several communities in British Columbia and Alberta on Thursday.
Calgary
-
Police investigating after Ogden home targeted by anti-Semitic graffiti three weeks straight
After the first incident left a Nazi symbol on his election lawn sign, Jordan Barrett thought it was just someone upset about his voting intentions.
-
Victims of serious crash east of Calgary identified as sisters from France
RCMP say two victims injured in a horrific crash east of Calgary earlier this week were family members visiting from France.
-
Worker buried in trench collapse during sewer repairs in Charleswood
Occupational Health and Safety is investigating a trench collapse that occurred at a utility repair site in the community of Charleswood on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
'Men like to strike women': Judge slams culture of domestic violence in Sask. during murder sentencing
A man who killed his ex-wife’s cousin will spend life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years, a judge decided on Thursday at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench.
-
Sask. man who endured school abuse says compensation denied over technicality
A man who suffered years of abuse at a day school on Poundmaker Cree Nation says he had his compensation claim rejected on a technicality.
-
Proposed tax hike in Saskatoon draws criticism from pundits
Tax increases proposed on Wednesday for Saskatoon’s next multi-year budget are drawing criticism from the business community.
Regina
-
Bear spray incident shuts down new Wascana Pool's opening day
Following a reported bear spray incident, Regina’s Wascana Pool was shut down on the day of its much-anticipated reopening.
-
'Gobsmacked': Court hears from Thauberger's ex-wife in decades long murder
The murder trial for Joseph Thauberger resumed Thursday, with testimony from his then wife Barbara Hayes.
-
Regina mayor says homeless camp was reaching 'critical point' before teardown
Regina's mayor says the city's fire department had growing concerns about the health, safety and well-being of those living in a homeless camp that was dismantled on Wednesday morning.
Atlantic
-
Higgs government faces caucus revolt over changes to LGBTQ school policy in N.B.
New Brunswick students under the age of 16 who identify as trans and non-binary won't be able to officially change their names or pronouns in school without parental consent.
-
Halifax says more residents can return home Friday after wildfires
The Halifax Regional Municipality says it will announce Thursday when more residents can return to their homes in communities impacted by the Tantallon wildfires.
-
'People are maxing out their credit cards' – Evacuees call for extra emergency money in wildfire aftermath
Evacuees throughout Nova Scotia are calling on the province for more money in the aftermath of wildfires.
Toronto
-
Video captures bus plowing into stopped traffic in deadly Mississauga, Ont. crash
Video has surfaced showing a Mississauga, Ont. transit bus plowing into stopped traffic in a crash that left one person dead and at least eight injured on Thursday morning.
-
Toronto constable demoted for role in cheating promotions exam
An officer who admitted to playing a part in a scheme to cheat the Toronto Police Service promotions procedure has been temporarily demoted instead.
-
Girl rescued from burning home in Brampton last week has died: OFM
A girl rescued from a burning home in Brampton last week has died in the hospital, Ontario's fire marshal said on Friday.
Montreal
-
Quebec wildfire situation 'stable' for coming days; evacuees stuck until next week
Quebec's precarious wildfire situation is expected to remain stable over the next 48 hours but residents displaced by the raging forest fires likely won't be able to return home until early next week, Premier Francois Legault said Thursday.
-
Man accused of Claudia Iacono killing was arrested the next day in Ontario on drug charges
An Ontario man charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the death of Claudia Iacono, the daughter-in-law of the late Montreal Mafia associate Moreno Gallo, was arrested the day after the killing in Ontario on unrelated drug charges, public records show.
-
Suspicious package forces closure of Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle border crossing
The Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle border crossing in the Montérégie region was closed Thursday evening in both directions due to a suspicious package.
Ottawa
-
Hydro capacity 'tightness' could cause energy shortfalls in Ontario this summer, report warns
Ontario’s electricity grid could be in a precarious spot, especially when demand spikes in a heat wave, according to a new report.
-
Air quality improves over Ottawa, but smoky skies could return on Friday
People in the Ottawa-Gatineau area are breathing fresher air, as smoke and haze from wildfires in northern Ontario and Quebec moves out of the area.
-
Rising interest rates making 30-year amortization more popular for homebuyers
As interest rates continue to rise, the cost of buying a house in Ottawa and across Canada is becoming more expensive. Many homeowners are now forced to extend their mortgage payments.
Kitchener
-
SUV smashes into Kitchener LCBO
Police say no one was seriously hurt when an SUV crashed into the front door of an LCBO in south Kitchener Thursday.
-
Burping bovine: University of Guelph researchers develop tool to predict how much methane a cow will belch out
University of Guelph (U of G) researchers have been looking at ways to breed dairy cows that burp out less methane, a harmful greenhouse gas emission contributing to climate change.
-
18-year-old cyclist taken to hospital after crash in Kitchener
An 18-year-old woman riding a bike was taken to an out-of-region hospital with what police call “possible serious injuries” after a crash involving a sedan in Kitchener.
Northern Ontario
-
Wildfire evacuation order west of Sudbury, Ont., expands, highway closed
A wildfire west of Sudbury, Ont., has quadrupled in size prompting evacuation orders to be expanded and one highway to close.
-
Another northern Ont. resident charged for illegal backyard fire, 5th in one week
A fifth person in northern Ontario has been charged in less than a week for having a campfire during the fire ban.
-
Settlements end $100M class action lawsuit by alleged Manitoulin Island abuse survivors
A $100 million class action lawsuit launched on behalf of alleged victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy on Manitoulin Island has been abandoned after the victims reached individual settlements with the church.
Winnipeg
-
Softball-sized hail, strong wind gusts reported in Manitoba storm
A storm that tore through a community northwest of Brandon Wednesday brought with it heavy winds and, in some areas, hail the size of softballs.
-
'That hurt has been extended': Indigenous leaders share displeasure of Queen Elizabeth II statue being back up
Two years after two statues were knocked down and damaged at the Manitoba Legislature, one is now back up and Indigenous leaders are upset by the decision.
-
Man charged in connection to crash that sent two officers to hospital
A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a crash that left two Winnipeg police officers with serious injuries.
Vancouver
-
Northeastern B.C. community of 2,400 ordered to evacuate due to wildfire
Tumbler Ridge, a community with a population of 2,400 in northeastern B.C., has been ordered to evacuate Thursday due to the danger posed by an encroaching wildfire.
-
'Blame to go around': BC United accepts role in Surrey hospital crisis while pledging investment
A day after the NDP government presented its 30-point plan to address the crisis at Surrey Memorial Hospital, the official Opposition is pledging to build a tower, while acknowledging their role in the situation.
-
'We understand if they can't make it': Wildfire highway closure upends Tofino wedding plans
More than 70 guests have RSVP'd for a Squamish couple's beach wedding in Tofino, but the wildfire-related closure of Highway 4 has upended their plans.
Vancouver Island
-
Port Alberni wildfire rages on with no timeline to reopen crucial highway
The mayor of Port Alberni says she does not expect the highway to reopen for several days at least, and she is asking the province to open more forestry roads to truck in much-needed supplies to communities west of the wildfire.
-
Grizzly bear photographed on Vancouver Island in rare sighting
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) is warning residents of a grizzly bear that's been spotted in the Port McNeill area of Vancouver Island.
-
Serious crash blocks major street into downtown Victoria
Two people were taken to hospital following a serious collision on Blanshard Street just outside of downtown Victoria.