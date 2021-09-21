Shandro to be replaced as Alberta health minister in Kenney cabinet shuffle: sources

EDMONTON -

Tyler Shandro will be out as health minister Tuesday afternoon as part of Premier Jason Kenney's cabinet shuffle, sources tell CTV News.

Shandro will be replaced with current Labour and Immigration Minister Jason Copping, according to the Canadian Press.

Kenney will then join Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw for a COVID-19 update at 5 p.m.

