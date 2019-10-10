EDMONTON -- A worldwide autism expert was in Edmonton Thursday, speaking about the importance of helping children with autism learn new skills and getting rid of seclusion rooms.

Dr. Temple Grandin was part of the Innovations in Practice conference. Grandin began to show signs of autism when she was two, but she said it doesn't define her.

"Career is my primary identity. Autism is an important part of who I am, but it's secondary to career," Grandin said."

"She has achieved so many things in her life so she's a really true inspiration for a lot of people with disabilities," said Yogesh Thakker, a psychiatrist who was also part of the conference.

Grandin stressed the importance for parents to identify what their children like and to help them develop their abilities. According to Grandin, children with developmental disabilities tend to be good at skilled trades.

"A lot of kids that are different can excel at this stuff and then you turn that seclusion room into a makerspace," she said.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson