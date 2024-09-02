Shelter-in-place lifted on Cold Lake military base: RCMP

RCMP issued a shelter-in-place order around 8 a.m. on Canadian Armed Forces Base in Cold Lake, while they searched for a person they believed to be armed.

The Cold Lake Golf and Country Club was also affected.

At around 12:45 p.m., RCMP lifted the order, saying officers had conducted an extensive search and no longer believed the person to be in the area.

Additionally, the gun that was reported had been found by police.

No other details about the incident have been made available yet.