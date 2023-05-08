Shelter-in-place order issued for Sunchild, O'Chiese First Nations because of firearms complaints

Sunchild and O'Chiese First Nations were told to take shelter Monday afternoon because of a group of armed and dangerous people in the area.

The notice went out on Alberta's emergency alert system at 1:17 p.m.

"This alert is in effect for the entire area of Sunchild and O'Chiese First Nations," it read.

"There are four armed and dangerous individuals in the area of Sunchild and O'Chiese First Nations.

"If you are in the area of Sunchild and O'Chiese First Nations, you should immediately shelter in place. Report any suspicious activity to 911. Do not post details of police operations to social media. Do not approach any suspicious individuals. If you are not in the area, avoid the area."

Shortly after 3 p.m., RCMP provided more information on the alert, announcing officers are looking for the men in relation to multiple firearms complaints in the Sunchild and O’Chiese First Nations.

Two of the suspects have been identified as Colin Beaverbones, 28, and Boyd Beaverbones, 25.

Police reiterated the message not to approach the men, and to call 911 immediately if you spot them.

No suspect descriptions were provided.

The First Nations are located northwest of Rocky Mountain House.