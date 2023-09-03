Shelter-in-place order issued in Maskwacis due to 'firearms complaint': RCMP

A shelter-in-place order was issued south of Edmonton Sunday night due to a firearms complaint, RCMP said.

Mounties responded to a firearms complaint on Ermineskin Cree Nation.

"Maskwacis RCMP are looking for maroon GMC Envoy with dark tinted windows," police wrote. "If you see this vehicle, do not approach and call 911 immediately."

Residents were asked not to post updates on social media during the shelter-in-place.

The order remained in place as of 9 p.m.