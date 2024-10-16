EDMONTON
Edmonton

    Shelter-in-place warning on First Nation in northern Alberta ends

    A shelter-in-place order for a northern Alberta First Nation has ended.

    Police asked residents of Wabasca First Nation in northern Alberta to shelter in place on Wednesday night.

    RCMP in a media release said officers with the Wabasca detachment were investigating a firearms complaint in the area.

    They asked everyone on the First Nation 260 kilometres north of Edmonton to stay indoors and to immediately report any suspicious activity or people to Wabasca police.

    The order was lifted at 10:16 p.m.

    Police said there was no immediate threat to the community, but added the situation that prompted the order is still under investigation.

