The Sherwood Park County Hall will reopen to staff Monday, but there is no word on when the Community Centre and its parkade will reopen after two explosions and the death of the man who caused them.

After an extensive cleanup, the County Hall will also open to the public on Wednesday. The Community Centre, parkade and library will be cleaned up after an environmental assessment is done.

All vehicles have been removed from the parkade and taken to a secure lot, Strathcona County said.

Anyone who still has personal belongings in the Community Centre complex is asked to call Enforcement Services at 780-449-0100.

The County Hall and Community Centre were closed after 21-year-old Kane Kosolowsky caused an explosion in the parkade on Nov. 6, RCMP said. After the explosion, Kosolowsky returned to his vehicle and shot himself.

The second explosion was caused after a gas tank caught fire from the first explosion.

Police said Kosolowsky was the only suspect.