It has been a week since there were two explosions at the Sherwood Park Community Centre’s parkade.

On Tuesday night, Strathcona County said a structural assessment determined the County Hall and Community Centre are “structurally sound.”

It remains unclear when the County Hall and Community Centre, including the library, will open.

The environmental assessment for the County Hall has been completed and cleaning is underway. The Community Centre is awaiting the same assessment.

As for the parkade, a structural assessment revealed there is some damage in the area of the initial explosion, the county said. The majority of the damage was caused by fire and smoke.

There were 100 vehicles—seven of them severely damaged—in the parkade. Those parked on the upper levels began to be towed out Tuesday night.

On Saturday, RCMP said the first explosion was deliberately set by 21-year-old Kane Kosolowsky.

After the first explosion, Kosolowsky returned to his vehicle and shot himself, RCMP said. He died in hospital later.

The second explosion was caused after a gas tank caught fire from the first explosion and blew up.

The acts appear to have been carried out by Kosolowsky alone.

“It may be that we will never fully know what his motives were,” said Strathcona County RCMP Superintendent Dave Kalist.