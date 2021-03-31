EDMONTON -- The Enjoy Garden Centre in St. Albert will soon be known as Salisbury at Enjoy when a new operator takes over.

The garden centre was best known for being home to Hole’s Greenhouse, which opened up shop in the Enjoy Centre in 2011. Hole’s Greenhouse had been a community staple in St. Albert for around 50 years before the family decided to sell the business in 2019.

Now, Salisbury Greenhouses, a Sherwood Park business, is branching out and will be the new co-owners of Salisbury at Enjoy.

“We are excited to bring another local family-run gardening business with history and heart back to St. Albert,” said Rob Sproule in a press release.

“In Sherwood Park, our philosophy as owners is to be deeply integrated into the community… We'll be bringing the same spirit to St. Albert (safely, of course), and are excited to bring a community focused, family run Garden Centre back to the Enjoy Centre.”

The Sproule family has been running Salisbury Greenhouse for 65 years.

In the release, Cathy Heron, St. Albert’s mayor, and the St. Albert District Chamber of Commerce called the new tenants a welcome addition to the Enjoy Centre.

“I think people will feel a difference,” said Sproule. “We want to get to know our customers and we want them to know us. We can’t wait to start growing community, here in St. Albert.”

Salisbury Greenhouse will continue to operate its Sherwood Park location. They will not be taking over the entire Enjoy Centre, just leasing the garden centre.

In a statement, Jim Hole wished the new owners well.