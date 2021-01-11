EDMONTON -- A 62-year-old health-care aide who worked at a retirement home in Sherwood Park has died from COVID-19, according to their union.

Rose Vandelannoite was a health-care aide and chief steward at Summerwood Village Retirement Home where she was infected with the virus in December.

Vandelannoite succumbed to COVID-19 complications on Jan. 10 at the University of Alberta Hospital, according to LIUNA Local 3000, which she had been active member of since January 2009.

A fundraiser has been set up to cover Vandelannoite’s funeral costs.

On Tuesday, the Alberta Federation of Labour and LIUNA 3000 will hold a press conference to speak about Vandelannoite’s death.