EDMONTON -- A 62-year-old health-care aide who worked at a retirement home in Sherwood Park has died from COVID-19, according to their union.

Rose Vandelannoite was a health-care aide and chief steward at Summerwood Village Retirement Home where she was infected with the virus in December.

It is with the heaviest hearts that we share the sad news that we have lost a union sister to COVID-19. https://t.co/QnHr1GBJY4 — LiUNA! Local 3000 (@LiUNA3000) January 11, 2021

Vandelannoite succumbed to COVID-19 complications on Jan. 10 at the University of Alberta Hospital, according to LIUNA Local 3000, which she had been active member of since January 2009.

A fundraiser has been set up to cover Vandelannoite’s funeral costs.

On Tuesday, the Alberta Federation of Labour and LIUNA 3000 will hold a press conference to speak about Vandelannoite’s death.