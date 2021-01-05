EDMONTON -- Alberta’s health minister confirmed a second health-care worker has died as a result of COVID-19.

The second health-care worker was not named, but Health Minister Tyler Shandro confirmed she was a woman in her 50s and worked in the Edmonton zone.

“I want to say to these two families… that we thank there two people for their service to the province and we join you in honouring their memory,” said Shandro in Tuesday’s provincial COVID-19 update.

Joe Corral, a health care aide at the Bethany Riverview continuing care facility in Calgary, was the first health-care worker in Alberta to die from COVID-19.

“He served residents faithfully, in spite of the risk of COVID. He’s an example of the strength of this healthcare system and the commitment of the many people who work in it,” said Shandro.

Corral died on Dec. 28. Two residents at the care home where he worked have also died due to COVID-19.