EDMONTON-- Two men were injured Saturday night after being shot outside a lounge in central Edmonton Saturday night.

Police were called to the business near 96 Street and 111 Avenue at approximately 10:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

It was reported a vehicle with several people inside pulled up to Diverse Lounge and an altercation occurred between the occupants and two men.

Both men were shot and the suspects reportedly fled in the vehicle.

The victims are believed to be in their early twenties and were transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police later found the vehicle and took four suspects into custody.

Charges are pending against three men and one woman, all in their early twenties.

It’s believed the suspects and victims are known to one another.

Police continue to investigate.