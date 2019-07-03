A 26-year-old man is in hospital in stable condition after a shooting on Maskwacis on Tuesday.

Police were called to the Samson town site shortly after 5 p.m.

The victim has already been taken to the Maskwacis Ambulance station with a gunshot wound when they arrived.

He was transported to hospital in Edmonton via STARS Air Ambulance.

Anyone with information about the suspect or suspects is asked to call Maskwacis at 780-585-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.