EDMONTON -- Lowe’s is encouraging west Edmonton customers to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms after an employee there tested positive for the disease.

According to the company, the staffer last worked Oct. 24 and was diagnosed Oct. 31.

Anyone who was at the store at 10225 186 Street NW was advised by Lowe’s to watch for symptoms until Nov. 7, or call 811 if needed.

The store reopened Nov. 1 after talking with health authorities and doing a deep cleaning of the store the day before.

Lowe’s saw another Edmonton employee diagnosed earlier in the week at its store on 42 Avenue.

As well, an Ellerslie drugstore employee is isolating after a positive presumptive test for COVID-19.

According to Shoppers Drug Mart, the worker's last shift at the 250 Watt Common SW location was on Oct. 20.